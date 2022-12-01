Citigroup Begins Coverage on ADT (NYSE:ADT)

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ADT opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADT will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

