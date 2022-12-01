Citigroup Trims Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Target Price to $18.00

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Galera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GRTX opened at $1.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 149,253 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

