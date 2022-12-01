Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citrix Systems
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,718 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 73,760 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
Citrix Systems Stock Performance
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)
