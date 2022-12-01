Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

StockNews.com began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citrix Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the cloud computing company's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the cloud computing company's stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company's stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,718 shares of the cloud computing company's stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 73,760 shares of the cloud computing company's stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company's stock.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.81. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also

