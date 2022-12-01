Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Trading Down 2%

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.70 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 59.70 ($0.71). 1,615,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,042,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.90 ($0.73).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Civitas Social Housing to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.50) to GBX 85 ($1.02) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Civitas Social Housing Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11. The company has a market capitalization of £362.01 million and a P/E ratio of 852.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.47.

Civitas Social Housing Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Civitas Social Housing

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.75%.

In other news, insider Michael Wrobel purchased 79,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £59,551.50 ($71,242.37).

About Civitas Social Housing

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

Featured Articles

