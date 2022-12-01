Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Update

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS CCTC remained flat at $0.30 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. Clean Coal Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.77.

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in developing and selling patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel worldwide. It has three processes in its intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter from bituminous and subbituminous coals, and lignite; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

