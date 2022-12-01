Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Update

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Clean Coal Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS CCTC remained flat at $0.30 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. Clean Coal Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.77.
Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile
