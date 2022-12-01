CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,389,000 after acquiring an additional 412,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,040,000 after buying an additional 524,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

