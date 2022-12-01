Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Short Interest Update

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 251,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coastal Financial

In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 11,407 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $556,319.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,376,380.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 11,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $556,319.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,376,380.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $368,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,892 shares in the company, valued at $10,802,155.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,901 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 191.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 500.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coastal Financial Price Performance

Shares of CCB stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,231. Coastal Financial has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $54.41. The company has a market cap of $663.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Coastal Financial will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CCB. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.