Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in November

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.0 days.

Shares of CGECF stock remained flat at $43.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37. Cogeco has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

Separately, CIBC downgraded Cogeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

