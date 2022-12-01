Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.71. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 10,834 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -18.18%.
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
