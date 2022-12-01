Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.71. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 10,834 shares.

Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 4.10% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

