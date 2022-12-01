Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colicity

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Colicity stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 211,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

Colicity Price Performance

Shares of Colicity stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,283. Colicity has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.