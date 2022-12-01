Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.98

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 15900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $75,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $43,797.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,122,435.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $75,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,036 shares of company stock worth $818,950. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,006,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,333,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,738,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 320,778 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,396,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 126,700 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

