Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) Insider Robert Kaye Purchases 5,090 Shares

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Rating) insider Robert Kaye purchased 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.78 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,610.38 ($26,406.92).
Collins Foods Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.17.
Collins Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 4th. Collins Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.
About Collins Foods
Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 261 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 17 franchised KFC restaurants in Germany, and 45 franchised KFC in the Netherlands; 20 Taco Bell restaurants, including 13 in Queensland, 6 in Victoria, and 1 in western Australia; and 66 franchised Sizzler restaurants in Thailand and Japan.
