Collins Foods Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:CKF)

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 4th.

Collins Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Collins Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Collins Foods news, insider Robert Kaye acquired 5,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.78 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,610.38 ($26,406.92). In related news, insider Robert Kaye acquired 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.78 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of A$39,610.38 ($26,406.92). Also, insider Drew O’Malley 95,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st.

About Collins Foods

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 261 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 17 franchised KFC restaurants in Germany, and 45 franchised KFC in the Netherlands; 20 Taco Bell restaurants, including 13 in Queensland, 6 in Victoria, and 1 in western Australia; and 66 franchised Sizzler restaurants in Thailand and Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collins Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collins Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.