Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Raised by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,350 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $56,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 300,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,034,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

