Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPG) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.07

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.074 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.90.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
