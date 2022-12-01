Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. 230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Community Bank of the Bay Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

Community Bank of the Bay Company Profile

Community Bank of the Bay provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in the greater San Francisco Bay area. It offers checking, savings, and money market products, as well as certificates of deposit; funds; and loan products comprising business and term loans, lines of credit, letter of credit, commercial and industrial, real estate, non-profit, and construction and land loans, as well as small business administration loans.

