Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 142.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,647 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 352,453 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.86.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

