Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $262,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $200.55 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $173.28 and a 12-month high of $242.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.93.

