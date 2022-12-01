Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 142.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.86.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.