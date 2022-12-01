Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Short Interest Up 66.7% in November

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Concrete Leveling Systems Trading Down 4.7 %

Concrete Leveling Systems stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.05. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. Concrete Leveling Systems has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

Get Concrete Leveling Systems alerts:

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.