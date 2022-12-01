Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Short Interest Up 66.7% in November

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Concrete Leveling Systems Trading Down 4.7 %
Concrete Leveling Systems stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.05. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. Concrete Leveling Systems has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.13.
Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile
