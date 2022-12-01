ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the October 31st total of 464,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

CNOB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.08. 102,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.21. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.27 million. Analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $199,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 249,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

