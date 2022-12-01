ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

COP stock opened at $123.51 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.76.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

