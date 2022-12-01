Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $93.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

