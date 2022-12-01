Contrasting iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) & Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) and Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iSpecimen and Sunshine Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $11.14 million 1.23 -$8.96 million N/A N/A Sunshine Biopharma $230,000.00 77.70 -$12.44 million N/A N/A

iSpecimen has higher revenue and earnings than Sunshine Biopharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

4.2% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iSpecimen and Sunshine Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -101.49% -38.56% -31.84% Sunshine Biopharma -522.73% -10.72% -10.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for iSpecimen and Sunshine Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

iSpecimen currently has a consensus target price of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 385.67%. Given iSpecimen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than Sunshine Biopharma.

Summary

iSpecimen beats Sunshine Biopharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound. It also offers Essential 9, a nutritional supplement tablet; and Calcium-Vitamin D supplement under the Essential Calcium-Vitamin D brand name, as well as develops and markets other science-based nutritional supplements. The company has a license agreement with the University of Georgia to advance the development of its anti-coronavirus lead compound, SBFM-PL4. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

