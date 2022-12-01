Contrasting Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Altex Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 6 0 0 1.86 Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus target price of $14.26, indicating a potential upside of 21.98%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 28.74% 39.46% 16.26% Altex Industries 655.93% 32.19% 16.32%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Altex Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $83.97 billion 0.91 $19.88 billion $5.20 2.25 Altex Industries $40,000.00 24.35 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Altex Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production and natural gas processing business. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. As of September 30, 2021, it had 1,000 barrels of proved and developed oil reserves. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

