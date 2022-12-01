Counos X Tops One Day Trading Volume of $270,085.41 (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.63 or 0.00108732 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Counos X has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Counos X has a total market cap of $333.85 million and $270,085.41 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Counos X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.51 or 0.06385455 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00505078 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.82 or 0.30721225 BTC.

Counos X Profile

Counos X was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog.

Counos X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counos X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counos X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.