Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Benjamin Sun Sells 11,166 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 757,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,634.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Sun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00.

Coupang Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $13,376,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 17.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 34.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 310,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CLSA lowered shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

Coupang Company Profile



Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

