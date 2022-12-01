Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Benjamin Sun Sells 11,166 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 757,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,634.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Benjamin Sun also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 11th, Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00.
Shares of CPNG stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 1.02.
CPNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CLSA lowered shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
