Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Research Coverage Started at New Street Research

Stock analysts at New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price for the company. CLSA cut shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. Coupang has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,339,473 shares in the company, valued at $44,800,907.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares in the company, valued at $44,800,907.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,311,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,856,155. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Coupang by 1,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Coupang by 2,615.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

