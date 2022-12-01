Cowen Begins Coverage on scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Stock analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SCPH has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SCPH stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $7.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other scPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 762,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,973,722. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 26,622 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $146,953.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,742.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 762,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,328,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,973,722. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,622 shares of company stock worth $2,635,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

Featured Articles

