CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Insider Acquires £11,500 in Stock

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Miller bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500 ($13,757.63).

CPPGroup stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.38) on Thursday. CPPGroup Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 94 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 394.20 ($4.72). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 168.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The stock has a market cap of £10.17 million and a P/E ratio of 605.26.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers a range of embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, such as card protection; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare and mobile doctor services; OwlDetect, identity protection, personal cyber insurance, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

