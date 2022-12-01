Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $103.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.17.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.1 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $139.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.