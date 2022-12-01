Craig Shesky Sells 36,735 Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) CFO Craig Shesky sold 36,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $29,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TMC the metals Price Performance

NASDAQ TMC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,396. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. TMC the metals company Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.34.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Further Reading

