Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 29.5% in November

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the October 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on CRARY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($10.93) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €13.80 ($14.23) to €10.20 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.37) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.34) to €10.50 ($10.82) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.
Crédit Agricole Stock Performance
CRARY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. 130,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,173. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.66. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $8.07.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
