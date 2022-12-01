Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 29.5% in November

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the October 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CRARY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($10.93) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €13.80 ($14.23) to €10.20 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.37) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.34) to €10.50 ($10.82) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

CRARY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. 130,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,173. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.66. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $8.07.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

See Also

