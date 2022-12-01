Credit Suisse Group Trims Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Target Price to $22.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of CSTM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 39,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,818. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. Constellium has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Constellium

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Constellium by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,370,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,665,000 after acquiring an additional 33,213 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management raised its stake in Constellium by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 2,594,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 145,469 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 31.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 163,842 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 554,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

