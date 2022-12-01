Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $72.23 million and $10.22 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002062 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001247 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000662 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013408 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000150 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
