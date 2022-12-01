Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Rating) fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 38.25 ($0.46). 64,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 85,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.75 ($0.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55.

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians.

