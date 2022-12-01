Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, October 28th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cresco Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

CRLBF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. 557,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.49 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

