CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.99

CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.99 and traded as low as C$4.98. CRH Medical shares last traded at C$4.99, with a volume of 36,923 shares trading hands.
CRH Medical Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$357.38 million and a PE ratio of -11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.99.
CRH Medical Company Profile
CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices.
