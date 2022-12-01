Critical Comparison: Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) and Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) and Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pharvaris and Immune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharvaris 1 1 3 0 2.40 Immune Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pharvaris currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 667.44%. Given Pharvaris’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pharvaris is more favorable than Immune Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Pharvaris has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immune Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pharvaris and Immune Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharvaris N/A N/A -$50.56 million ($1.87) -1.15 Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A $3.59 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pharvaris and Immune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharvaris N/A -24.67% -23.48% Immune Therapeutics N/A -26.18% -314.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Pharvaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Immune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Immune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pharvaris beats Immune Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharvaris

(Get Rating)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks and is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients and is under Phase 1 clinical trial. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Immune Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc. and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

