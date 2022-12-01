CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 29th

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
CSG Systems International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. CSG Systems International has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.
NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.93. 209,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,789. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
CSGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.
CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.
