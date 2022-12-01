CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,914,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 683,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of CSX worth $142,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 726,721 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their target price on CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

CSX Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CSX opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

