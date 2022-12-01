CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,914,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 683,340 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of CSX worth $142,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at about $276,620,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 80.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after buying an additional 5,151,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

