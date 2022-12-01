Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after buying an additional 51,925 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,671,000 after buying an additional 21,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $250.65 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $254.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.69.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.63.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

