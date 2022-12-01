Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 282,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 43,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,271. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $138.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.43 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMLS shares. StockNews.com raised Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Noble Financial reduced their price objective on Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $365,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

