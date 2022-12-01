Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Up 6.3%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.71. 761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.72.
Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. The company also provides consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
