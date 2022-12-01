D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728,450 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up about 1.5% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $166,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,723 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $86.90. 107,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

