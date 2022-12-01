Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $14.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,064,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,872. The stock has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 84.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 497.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,191,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

