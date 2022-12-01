Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.
Danaher Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of Danaher stock traded up $14.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,064,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,872. The stock has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher
In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 84.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 497.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,191,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
