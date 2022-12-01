Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.39 and last traded at $66.46. Approximately 83,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,453,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.83.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.26.
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
