Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.39 and last traded at $66.46. Approximately 83,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,453,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 8.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

About Darling Ingredients

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $41,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

