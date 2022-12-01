DARTH (DAH) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

DARTH (DAH) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. DARTH has a market capitalization of $803.47 million and $20.12 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DARTH has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DARTH token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001459 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DARTH

DARTH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com.

DARTH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.25016176 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

