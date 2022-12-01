David Mh Matthews Sells 5,000 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,497.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $465,668.92.

POWI stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.21. The company had a trading volume of 455,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.08. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on POWI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Power Integrations by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Power Integrations by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

